Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $253.73 Million

Brokerages expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) to announce $253.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $253.10 million and the highest is $255.00 million. Ceridian HCM reported sales of $204.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Ceridian HCM’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.54.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $573,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,381,056.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total value of $984,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 764,736 shares of company stock worth $78,395,347 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,116.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 33.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 91.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $112.01 on Tuesday. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $78.20 and a 52-week high of $116.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.48 and a beta of 1.37.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

