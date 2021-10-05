Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $34.90, but opened at $32.32. Certara shares last traded at $32.32, with a volume of 15 shares changing hands.

Specifically, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $78,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 7,252,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $188,568,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,707,772 shares of company stock worth $620,511,149 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CERT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.99. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.97.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.69 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Certara by 2,554.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,839,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,124,000 after buying an additional 4,657,379 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Certara by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,788,000 after buying an additional 2,182,487 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Certara by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,066,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,406,000 after buying an additional 1,000,614 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Certara by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,778,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,865,000 after buying an additional 801,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Certara by 329.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,137,000 after buying an additional 791,099 shares during the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

