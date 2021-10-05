CertiK Reaches Market Cap of $118.23 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. In the last seven days, CertiK has traded up 38.9% against the US dollar. One CertiK coin can now be purchased for about $2.08 or 0.00004149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CertiK has a total market cap of $118.23 million and approximately $19.50 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00063946 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00109180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.88 or 0.00141575 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,062.93 or 1.00000804 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 54.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.09 or 0.06859603 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002781 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 104,410,450 coins and its circulating supply is 56,914,819 coins. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars.

