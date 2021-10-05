CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) & Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Head to Head Contrast

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) and CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Regions Financial and CF Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regions Financial $6.66 billion 3.13 $1.09 billion $1.04 21.01 CF Bankshares $102.38 million 1.04 $29.61 million $4.47 4.45

Regions Financial has higher revenue and earnings than CF Bankshares. CF Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regions Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Regions Financial and CF Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regions Financial 2 10 7 0 2.26 CF Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Regions Financial currently has a consensus target price of $20.84, indicating a potential downside of 4.63%. Given Regions Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Regions Financial is more favorable than CF Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares Regions Financial and CF Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regions Financial 38.28% 15.63% 1.70% CF Bankshares 29.21% 24.41% 1.85%

Dividends

Regions Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. CF Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Regions Financial pays out 59.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CF Bankshares pays out 2.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Regions Financial has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Regions Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Regions Financial has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CF Bankshares has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.1% of Regions Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.1% of CF Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Regions Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of CF Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Regions Financial beats CF Bankshares on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment represents the commercial banking functions including commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and investor real estate lending. The Consumer Bank segment holds the branch network, including consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, small business loans, indirect loans, consumer credit cards and other consumer loans. The Wealth Management segment offers individuals, businesses, governmental institutions and non-profit entities a range of solutions to help protect grow and transfer wealth. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares, Inc. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

