CHADS VC (CHADS) Price Tops $0.0504 on Exchanges

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last week, CHADS VC has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. CHADS VC has a total market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $351.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CHADS VC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0504 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00052771 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.36 or 0.00251915 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.14 or 0.00112359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00013098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CHADS VC Profile

CHADS is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,694,537 coins and its circulating supply is 46,788,218 coins. CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

Buying and Selling CHADS VC

