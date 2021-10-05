Chain Guardians (CGG) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.80 Million

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Chain Guardians coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. Chain Guardians has a total market capitalization of $37.54 million and $2.80 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chain Guardians alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 79.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,232.76 or 0.08483556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00053902 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.75 or 0.00268066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.82 or 0.00113889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Chain Guardians Profile

Chain Guardians (CRYPTO:CGG) is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,373,008 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Chain Guardians Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain Guardians should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chain Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chain Guardians Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chain Guardians and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.