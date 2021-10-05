ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) by 180.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,971 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHPT. RHO Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter worth about $669,000,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,380,000. SPT Invest Management Sarl acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $312,443,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,053,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,400,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHPT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

In related news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 10,901 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $219,655.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part sold 2,720,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $63,920,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,366,151 shares of company stock worth $266,472,655. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHPT opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.92. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $56.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.06 million. The business’s revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($6.97) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT).

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.