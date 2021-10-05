Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Downgraded by Raymond James

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GTLS. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.12.

Chart Industries stock opened at $200.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.34. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $70.15 and a 52-week high of $206.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.82.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 232,252 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 149,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,211,000 after purchasing an additional 23,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

