Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Stock Price Down 4%

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)’s share price was down 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $192.56 and last traded at $192.56. Approximately 742 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 365,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.49.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.12.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.82.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

