Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) Insider Purchases A$34,980.00 in Stock

Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) insider David Clarke bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$17.49 ($12.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,980.00 ($24,985.71).
The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.50.
Charter Hall Group Company Profile
