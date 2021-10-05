ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Hits $0.0016

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $82,983.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded up 27% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,204.00 or 0.99998354 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00073523 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005541 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00055021 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005616 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005301 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.44 or 0.00528714 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

