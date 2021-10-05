CheesecakeSwap Token Trading Up 42.5% Over Last Week (CCAKE)

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last seven days, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded 42.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0662 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CheesecakeSwap Token has a total market cap of $119,594.17 and $51,459.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00061588 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.52 or 0.00109746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.90 or 0.00138176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 64.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,401.47 or 0.99635886 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,362.03 or 0.06646208 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002752 BTC.

CheesecakeSwap Token Profile

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 1,884,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,806,114 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

