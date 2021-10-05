Chia Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $32.99 Million (XCH)

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Chia Network has a total market capitalization of $275.62 million and $32.99 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chia Network has traded up 16.4% against the dollar. One Chia Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $174.20 or 0.00339641 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00061660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.68 or 0.00108552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.79 or 0.00138017 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,329.43 or 1.00078424 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,407.91 or 0.06644495 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002697 BTC.

About Chia Network

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 1,582,223 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Chia Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chia Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

