China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.62

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSE:CGG) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.62 and traded as low as C$3.50. China Gold International Resources shares last traded at C$3.53, with a volume of 20,247 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.85, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25.

China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$374.68 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine covering an area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of Inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrokongka County, Tibet.

