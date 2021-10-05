China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) Short Interest Update

China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the August 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS ZXAIY opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41. China Zenix Auto International has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.42.

About China Zenix Auto International

China Zenix Auto International Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of steel wheels for commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: PRC Aftermarket Sales, PRC OEM Sales, and International Sales. The PRC Aftermarket Sales segment produces and sells steel and aluminum wheels to distributors.

