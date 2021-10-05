ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Up to $32.11

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.11, but opened at $33.53. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $33.53, with a volume of 57 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.86.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $249.69 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.5679 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 250,068.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 40,011 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the second quarter worth $991,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the first quarter worth $677,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 173.3% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 27,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. 6.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

