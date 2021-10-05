Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Investment analysts at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CMG. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,110.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,863.86.

CMG traded up $25.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,830.12. 239,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,821. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,172.29 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,884.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,613.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,996,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total transaction of $12,540,899.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,346,847.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,408 shares of company stock valued at $72,494,297 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

