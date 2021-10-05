Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Equities researchers at Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.14.

CHH traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,718. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $82.59 and a 52-week high of $135.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 683.02% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $278.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.86 million. Equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $244,683.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 2,258 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,335,000.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,335 over the last 90 days. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 2,026.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,343,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,299 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,265,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,073 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 32,123.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 817,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,176,000 after purchasing an additional 814,977 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 720.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 816,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,393,000 after buying an additional 716,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,498,000 after acquiring an additional 677,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

