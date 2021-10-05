Christopher William Degnan Sells 38,344 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 38,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $11,599,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Christopher William Degnan sold 38,344 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.55, for a total value of $11,600,977.20.

On Thursday, August 26th, Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.23, for a total transaction of $3,875,582.63.

On Monday, August 2nd, Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.17, for a total value of $6,829,666.71.

NYSE:SNOW traded up $5.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $300.28. 2,073,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,263,014. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $295.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.87. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00. The company has a market cap of $90.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -98.34.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 150.0% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Snowflake by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.50.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

