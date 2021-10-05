Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,723 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Capital Corp IV were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,615,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp IV by 129.2% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,666,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,977,000 after buying an additional 939,624 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the first quarter valued at $20,862,000. LH Capital Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV by 66,566.7% in the first quarter. LH Capital Markets LLC now owns 666,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,453,000 after acquiring an additional 665,667 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,500,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Churchill Capital Corp IV alerts:

NYSE CCIV opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average of $22.65. Churchill Capital Corp IV has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $64.86.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.