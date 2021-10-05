CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.34

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.34 and traded as high as C$25.83. CI Financial shares last traded at C$25.38, with a volume of 507,912 shares traded.

CIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC upgraded shares of CI Financial to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CI Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$24.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of C$5.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$662.43 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that CI Financial Corp. will post 3.4200003 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.59%.

About CI Financial (TSE:CIX)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

