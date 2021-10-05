Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Trading 28.4% Higher

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp (CVE:CMC)’s share price traded up 28.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. 18,573,627 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 191% from the average session volume of 6,376,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$306.46 million and a P/E ratio of -4.17.

In other news, Senior Officer Lionel Terry Robins sold 107,345 shares of Cielo Waste Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total value of C$161,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 273,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$410,625.

