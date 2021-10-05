Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,718 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of Cincinnati Financial worth $16,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 61,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $522,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 137,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,027,000 after acquiring an additional 21,165 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $534,000. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $113.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.26. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $69.92 and a 52-week high of $125.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 76.83%.

CINF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

