Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,004 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Cirrus Logic worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,924,000 after purchasing an additional 27,916 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.34.

In other news, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $929,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,752. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Forsyth acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $518,115.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,983.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,062 shares of company stock worth $1,385,641. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $78.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.65. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.17 and a 12-month high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $277.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.79 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

