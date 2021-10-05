Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.74. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.86.

Shares of C stock opened at $71.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $144.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.65 and a 200-day moving average of $71.96. Citigroup has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in C. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 7,127.8% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,565,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488,375 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,019,000 after buying an additional 4,896,247 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $312,784,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Citigroup by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,086,000 after buying an additional 4,162,277 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Citigroup by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,186,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,707,000 after buying an additional 2,739,209 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

