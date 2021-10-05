Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Sells $111,595.38 in Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 4,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $111,595.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Lance Torgerson sold 4,748 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $105,263.16.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,690 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $130,244.10.

On Monday, September 27th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,542 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $131,234.56.

On Friday, September 24th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,323 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $124,504.97.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 5,605 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $126,897.20.

On Monday, September 20th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,494 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $118,670.40.

On Friday, September 17th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,760 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $129,196.80.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,376 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $121,820.16.

NYSE CVEO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,158. Civeo Co. has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $25.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.00. The company has a market cap of $312.95 million, a P/E ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $154.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.55 million. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Civeo Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Civeo by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 3,244,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,672,000 after buying an additional 221,351 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Civeo during the second quarter worth $3,764,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Civeo by 46,109.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 77,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Civeo in the first quarter worth $1,027,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Civeo during the second quarter valued at $1,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Civeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

