Civic (CVC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $79.36 Million

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last week, Civic has traded 27.6% higher against the dollar. Civic has a market capitalization of $339.31 million and $79.36 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Civic Profile

Civic (CVC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Buying and Selling Civic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

