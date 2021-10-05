Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Upgraded to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.42% from the company’s previous close.

CWEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Clearway Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

NYSE:CWEN opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.53. Clearway Energy has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.39 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director E Stanley Oneal bought 2,422 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.37 per share, with a total value of $75,978.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth about $810,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 23.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 151.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 244,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after buying an additional 147,074 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 59,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.