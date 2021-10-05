Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,810 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,311 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 488.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth $43,000. 69.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.93. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLF. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.