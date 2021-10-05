Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cloudera by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,885,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,663,000 after purchasing an additional 389,452 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cloudera by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,796,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,424 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Cloudera by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,865,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,747,000 after acquiring an additional 524,793 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Cloudera by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,792,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,564 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cloudera by 652.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,966,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,843 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,321 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $227,990.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 79,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $1,256,232.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,950.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 504,360 shares of company stock valued at $8,018,631 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera stock opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.58. Cloudera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Cloudera’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Cloudera Profile

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

