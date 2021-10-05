Clover Finance (CLV) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $25.53 Million

Clover Finance (CURRENCY:CLV) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. One Clover Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00002149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Clover Finance has a market capitalization of $143.20 million and $25.53 million worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00061124 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00086821 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.33 or 0.00126256 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.51 or 0.00107276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.28 or 0.00137740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00015372 BTC.

About Clover Finance

Clover Finance (CLV) uses the hashing algorithm. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,777,778 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PoW/PoS coin that seems to be a scam. Clevernodes Much like masternodes, the objective of clevernodes will be to keep CLV off the market by rewarding big investors for “holding”. To run a clevernode you will need to have 25,000 (this number is still being discussed), this 25,000 will need to have been in your wallet for at least 2 weeks, you can think about it as a the clevernode minimum stake age. How will payments work? Payments relative to the past month will be made every 1st of next month. To be eligible for the payment you will need to, in the previous month have staked at least 25,000 CLV for at least 2 weeks. How much will be paid? Clevernode owners will receive the equivalent to triple the normal stake (9 * 3 = 27%/year) over the coins that staked for at least 2 weeks. With clevernodes we hope to increase Clevercoin's value while rewarding the investors that are supporting the project. If you have any suggestions/commentaries please tell us, this is the time to. EXAMPLE: Tom stakes 30,000 CLV for 3 weeks in July 2015. He will receive, in his wallet in August 1st, 675 CLV. “

Clover Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clover Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clover Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

