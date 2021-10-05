Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 611,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,834 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 5.09% of Coastal Financial worth $17,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JCSD Capital LLC raised its holdings in Coastal Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 19,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 17.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 14.8% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coastal Financial in the second quarter worth $10,060,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 18.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 92,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 14,686 shares during the last quarter. 53.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCB. TheStreet raised Coastal Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens began coverage on Coastal Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coastal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Coastal Financial stock opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.31 million, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.39. Coastal Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $33.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.39 million during the quarter. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 25.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coastal Financial Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

