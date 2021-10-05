Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.14.

CCHGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coca-Cola HBC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at $32.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.46. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $39.23.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.