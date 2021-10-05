Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.95

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.95 and last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 24684 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

CDE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 8.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,587,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,066 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,473,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,936,000 after acquiring an additional 993,070 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,274,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,762,000 after buying an additional 1,176,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 13.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,667,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,324,000 after buying an additional 652,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,155,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,554,000 after buying an additional 418,069 shares during the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining Company Profile (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

