Coin Artist Price Reaches $2.27 on Exchanges (COIN)

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last seven days, Coin Artist has traded 48.8% higher against the dollar. Coin Artist has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and $2,693.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin Artist coin can currently be purchased for about $2.27 or 0.00004528 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,067.61 or 0.08110687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00052797 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.15 or 0.00255530 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00111208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00013153 BTC.

Coin Artist Coin Profile

Coin Artist is a coin. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Coin Artist is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Coin Artist Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Artist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin Artist using one of the exchanges listed above.

