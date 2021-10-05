Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,243,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $319,076,000 after purchasing an additional 15,659 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 4.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 920,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,576,000 after purchasing an additional 37,282 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,826,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 10.8% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 583,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,354,000 after purchasing an additional 56,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,625,000 after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares in the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.14.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $98.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.02. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $73.11 and a 1-year high of $114.98. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 64.20%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $54,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

