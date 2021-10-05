Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,917 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $553,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 5.3% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in Comcast by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 25,497 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 149,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 179.4% during the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $56.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $260.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.04. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

