Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Wolfe Research

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was upgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $101.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $80.00. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens reduced their price target on Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Comerica from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.11.

CMA stock opened at $82.97 on Tuesday. Comerica has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Comerica will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 275.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 69.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 229.4% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

