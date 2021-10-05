Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 42,351 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,351 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAI. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,957,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,072.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 278,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after buying an additional 254,539 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 346,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after buying an additional 88,875 shares during the period.

DFAI opened at $28.74 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $30.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.35.

