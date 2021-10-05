Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,153 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.36% of iShares Global Green Bond ETF worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BGRN. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 627.2% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 94,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after buying an additional 81,477 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,184,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 331.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 50,049 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 20,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 71,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 18,454 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF stock opened at $54.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.54 and a 200 day moving average of $55.01. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.93 and a fifty-two week high of $56.34.

