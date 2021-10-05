Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 56,592 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) by 740.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,592 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,080,000. BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 83.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 9,751 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 518.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $520,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XMVM opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.86. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $49.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.