Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 7,557 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.29% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 353.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 95.2% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter worth about $146,000.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MOO opened at $91.54 on Tuesday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12 month low of $65.76 and a 12 month high of $95.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.33 and a 200-day moving average of $91.48.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.