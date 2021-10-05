Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys Shares of 15,906 Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.44% of Winmark as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,995,000 after purchasing an additional 14,397 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Winmark alerts:

Winmark stock opened at $215.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $782.66 million, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.82. Winmark Co. has a one year low of $160.66 and a one year high of $225.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.33.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.03 million during the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 312.07% and a net margin of 49.06%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

Winmark Profile

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WINA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA).

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.