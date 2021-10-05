Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,630 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.86% of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DJD. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,831,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 91.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,457,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,754 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period.

DJD stock opened at $43.12 on Tuesday. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $32.52 and a 1 year high of $45.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.02.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.