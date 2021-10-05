Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,630 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.86% of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DJD opened at $43.12 on Tuesday. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $32.52 and a 52 week high of $45.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.02.

