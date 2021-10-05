Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.52.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $221.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of -110.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $201.68 and a 52-week high of $387.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.93.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

