Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 50.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,204 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.5% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 123,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,490,000. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 39.2% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 96,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 27,097 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 70,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,069,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $58.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $29.70 and a one year high of $74.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.04 and its 200 day moving average is $60.34.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 176,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $11,856,457.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,543 shares of company stock worth $30,543,309 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STLD. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.82.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

