Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,204 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 224.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 41.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Theresa E. Wagler sold 38,043 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $2,690,020.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,543 shares of company stock worth $30,543,309 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $58.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.70 and a 52 week high of $74.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.44.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

STLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.82.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

