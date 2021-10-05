Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 102.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,822 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.50% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $26.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.63.

