Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.99 Million Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,821 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UAA. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 634.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Under Armour by 42.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 25,401 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Under Armour by 2,770.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,058,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,236 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Under Armour by 21.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UAA opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Under Armour in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Under Armour from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.32.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

